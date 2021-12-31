Preliminary data shows about 4,700 new COVID-19 cases in single day, UDoH says

UTAH, Dec. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health says preliminary data shows possibly the state’s largest COVID-19 case count ever Friday.

“While we no longer report official #COVID-19 data on holidays and weekends, a look at today’s preliminary, unofficial data show about 4,700 new cases,” said a tweet from UDoH. “This would be one of the largest, if not the largest, single-day case count. Omicron is here, and it is on the move.”

For yesterday’s COVID-19 totals, click here.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated or received your booster dose, it’s critical to do so now,” said a follow-up tweet. To find a vaccination site click here.

“If you have ANY symptoms, get tested immediately. If you test positive, stay home and away from others,” a final UDoH tweet said. “And if you’re attending a gathering this weekend, protect yourself and others by wearing a mask.”

Salt Lake County Health Department Executive Director Dr. Angela Dunn also pleaded with Utahns to get their vaccines or boosters due to a “wall of infections” in the state.