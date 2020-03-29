Procession honors Sgt. Ben Jenkins, Nevada Highway Patrol; remains transported from coroner’s to Ely

ELY, Nevada, March 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers with the Nevada Highway Patrol staged a procession Saturday afternoon to honor Sgt. Ben Jenkins, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday after as he stopped to assist a driver north of Ely.

The procession started at about 1 p.m., and followed officers transporting Jenkins’ remains from the coroner’s office in Las Vegas back to Ely, where funeral services will be held. Details are pending.

“Again thank you from all the NHP family for the outpouring of support,” a tweet from the NHP says.

See the posted videos below:

Sgt Jenkins, we’re bringing you home. ⚫️🔵⚫️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DXDliK7rtl — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 28, 2020