Procession honors Sgt. Ben Jenkins, Nevada Highway Patrol; remains transported from coroner’s to Ely

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
The body of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins was transported by procession from the coroner's office in Nevada back to Ely. Jenkins was fatally shot in the line of duty on Friday, March 27, 2020. Image: NHP/Twitter

ELY, Nevada, March 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers with the Nevada Highway Patrol staged a procession Saturday afternoon to honor Sgt. Ben Jenkins, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday after as he stopped to assist a driver north of Ely.

The procession started at about 1 p.m., and followed officers transporting Jenkins’ remains from the coroner’s office in Las Vegas back to Ely, where funeral services will be held. Details are pending.

Other Stories of Interest:  Nevada Highway Patrol IDs trooper shot, killed in line of duty on U.S. 93

“Again thank you from all the NHP family for the outpouring of support,” a tweet from the NHP says.

See the posted videos below:

Sgt. Ben Jenkins, Nevada Highway Patrol. Images: NHP/Eureka County Sheriff’s Dept.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here