Drug trafficking speeder caught with meth, heroin and fentanyl after crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) Feds indict after suspect causes crash that injured a pedestrian while eluding police in a car officers said held meth, heroin and fentanyl.

The 21-year-old accused fled police with the Salt Lake Area Metro Gang Unit (MGU) who tried to stop him for speeding in the area of 3100 South Bangerter Highway, according to the indictment announced by U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins for the District of Utah.

“Detectives attempted to stop the vehicle with lights and sirens, but the driver fled, and detectives terminated their pursuit,” the Mar. 8 press release said. “Moments later, an MGU detective who is also an ATF task force officer observed Marcos Adrian Garcia Lugo make a sharp turn at 3600 West and 3150 South, where he slammed into another car that struck a pedestrian.

“The detective watched Lugo exit the driver’s seat and take off on foot away from the crash.” Pursuing officers found a softball-sized amount of field-tested-positive methamphetamine and a stolen Smith and Wesson Shield 9 mm firearm along Lugo’s flight path.

Lugo was later arrested at a residence north of the crash. In the 21-year-old’s vehicle, officers allegedly found 3.5 pounds of field-tested-positive methamphetamine, a half-pound of heroin, approximately 3,000 fentanyl pills, and $2,557.00 in cash, according to the Mar. 8 indictment.

Preliminary charges include possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and illegal possession of a firearm.

The March 1 incident is being investigated jointly by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Salt Lake Area Metro Gang Unit.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone, according to Higgins’ press release.

“The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement, and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.”

