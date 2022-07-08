Provo man dies after being hit by truck while riding electric bicycle in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, July 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old Provo man died Thursday after being hit by a truck while riding an electric bicycle in Park City, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a call at 3:16 p.m. about a cyclist being hit by a black GMS Sierra while riding on Old Highway 40 (East Frontage Road) near Forestdale Drive, according to a news release.

Witnesses told deputies the man was traveling south on an electric bike when he swerved into the travel lanes and crossed into oncoming traffic for “reasons unknown,” the news release states.

The 44-year-old driver of the GMC truck “was unable to avoid hitting the man on the bicycle,” the release states. “The impact caused severe injury to the cyclist,” who was wearing a helmet.

Medical personnel treated the man at the scene of the crash before he was flown by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake City hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The man later died from his injuries at the hospital, the release states.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the decedent, and to those who were involved in and witness to this tragedy,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The identity of the cyclist will not be released until the family has the opportunity to communicate their loss with extended family and friends.”

The crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Park City Fire District, Utah Highway Patrol, University of Utah AirMed and Park City Police Department assisted with the crash, the news release states.