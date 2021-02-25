Provo police officer, suspect shot, rushed to hospital

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer with the Provo Police Department has been shot, as has the suspect he was trying to apprehend, the department confirmed Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Nisha King told reporters at the scene that at 12:51 p.m., officers were deployed to the scene, near 900 East and 80, South in reference to a man who was behaving suspiciously, and who reportedly had a gun.

“There was a confrontation, and gunshots were exchanged,” King said. “The officer sustained gunshots wounds, as well as the suspect.”

The officer and the suspect, who had barricaded himself in an apartment building, were both transported to an area hospital for treatment, King said. The officer’s current condition is unknown. The suspect was able to walk out of the building, King said.

No names have been released. King said the officer hit has been with the Provo Police Department for about two years.

“We believe there is no continuing danger to the public,” she said, adding that a team of investigators who respond after officer involved critical incidents would soon be arriving at the scene.

King also said Provo police were “extraordinarily appreciate of assistance provided by numerous agencies in the county,” some of which responded to the scene for support and and other who took over to assist with unrelated Provo Police duties.