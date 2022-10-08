Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike

ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery.

Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.

According to a Roy City Police statement, the pickup driver saw the first young rider and waited until the child had passed, but failed to see Bentley, who was on a lower-profile bicycle.

The trailer wheels ran over the boy, says a GoFundMe account that says it was set up to help play medical bills.

“He was taken by ambulance to McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah and then was life flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition,” says a page, which says it was set up by a relative.

“He has a lacerated liver and multiple fractures around his pelvis. Doctor’s are waiting to do any surgeries until his condition improves, unless his internal bleeding becomes worse.

“His mother, who is a single parent, will be taking medical leave from her job to stay with him at the hospital and then to care for him at home once he is released. Money is being raised to help cover medical expenses, meals for his mother, my niece, while she is staying at the hospital, and to cover the cost of bills while she is away from work. Any donation would be greatly appreciated.”

Update

The account, posted Thursday, shared a positive update on Friday.

“What a difference a day makes,” it says. “Bentley still has a long way to go but he has done really well today. His liver has stopped bleeding and is repairing on its own. It does not appear that he will need to have surgery for the fractures in his pelvic area. He has a concussion, but has been able to keep some of his food down today.”

“He has some swelling that needs to go down as well for all of his bodily functions to work well. This picture with the huge smile represents who Bentley is. It was taken once they finally got the collar off of his neck today and he was finally able to move his head.”

According to reports, the pickup driver visited Bentley in the hospital, and gifted him with a new bicycle and a helmet with lights.