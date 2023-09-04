Reported fire in Hurricane turns out to be chemical leak

HURRICANE, Utah, Sept. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane Valley Fire officials were dispatched to an apartment building at noon Monday on reports of a structure fire.

They responded to 98 N. 6680 West, Hurricane.

“All occupants were able to evacuate the building,” says a statement issued by Hurricane Valley Fire. “Crews were able to locate the problem, which was an a/c unit on top of the building that was leaking Freon, causing the mist to get drawn into the unit.”

Crews shut down the system and ventilated the building, the statement says.

Ladder 46, Engine 42, Medic 42, Engine 41, Captain 45, and Battalion 41 all responded to this incident, as did the Hurricane City Police Department.