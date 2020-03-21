Residential fire in West Jordan displaces multiple residents

WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Jordan residence caught fire Saturday morning, and has left owners and renters displaced.

The two-alarm fire was reported at about 8 a.m. in the area of 7800 South and 3250 West, Capt. Scott Gehrke told Gephardt Daily.

“Crews arrived to the residence and found smoke coming from the basement,” Gehrke said. “The occupants outside the residence indicated others were possibly still in the building.”

“No one was found downstairs,” he said. “Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.”

Gehrke said the homeowners upstairs had rented out rooms downstairs.

The initial estimate of damage is $170,000 to $180,000. Gehrke said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it did originate on the lower level.

“There were no injuries and no one transported” the captain said. “The home is not in livable condition.”