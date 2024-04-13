Residents safe but 2 pets lost in Ogden fire

OGDEN, Utah, April 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters found a mobile home almost fully engulfed in flames Friday afternoon which were moving on to a neighboring home.

Both the Ogden City Fire Department and Weber Fire District responded to the blaze in the 1000 block of Wall Avenue dispatched at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to a news release.

“The quick actions of fire crews kept the adjacent structure from major damage.”

The one-story mobile home where the fire began suffered an estimated $80,000 in damages. “Occupants had evacuated the home prior to the fire department arriving on the scene and fire department members quickly searched the home.

“Unfortunately one dog and one cat perished.” Four occupants and one dog were displaced without injury and were receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

In all 20 firefighters and eight fire engines and vehicles responded. A Fire Marshal’s investigation is under way to determine the cause.