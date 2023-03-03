Review: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ masterfully depicts characters’ lightness, darkness, path forward

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Broadway touring production of “Dear Evan Hansen,” playing through Sunday at the Eccles Theater, tells the story of a lonely and anxious teen, just trying to get through his senior year of high school without being viewed as too much of a weirdo or, worse yet, being ignored.

But through a series of unlikely events, Evan finds himself positioned to get everything he quietly yearned for, including acceptance and respect from his peers, a doting traditional family and even a girlfriend.

All he has to do is tell them what they want to hear.

Anyone who has seen the 2021 musical film may recall the basic plot and twists, but what you may not be prepared for is the haunting effect of seeing “Dear Evan Hansen” live and in person.

Being in the room with the talented Anthony Norman, who shares the title role with Jeffrey Cornelius, the audience can see Evan’s every dream and motivation, and every small compromise he makes. We can feel what he is going through, and it’s all so relatable.

Who among us hasn’t felt rejection, or wished certain unattainable people would show us love? Is there anyone who hasn’t questioned whether people understood and appreciated them? Or if they disappeared, would anyone notice?

We are social animals, so there’s a reason some societies through history have practiced shunning or banishment as their most powerful non-lethal punishments.

As we grow older, most of us gain perspective and confidence, or at least better coping skills. We come to understand the ebb and flow of good times and bad.

But some of the teenagers depicted in “Dear Evan Hansen,” don’t yet have the broad view that will help them cope.

And please be aware that “Dear Evan Hansen” does address the theme of suicide. We urge anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts to call 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The music, lyrics, dialog and acting are so effective, even us older people can remember desperate days gone by, and the primal fears that seemed to rule us at one time or another in life.

On a certain level, “Dear Evan Hansen” works as a kind of horror story, addressing our deepest fears and circumstances that grow wildly beyond our control.

But “Dear Evan Hansen” also offers a lot of hope, and shows us the most frightening storms do blow over, and there is always a path forward even if we can’t see it in our darkest moments.

The show’s messages include that for those who tell themselves the truth and move forward in a positive direction, “you will be found,” seen, and even respected in the longer term.

“Dear Evan Hansen” is a moving, poignant musical with positivity at its end. Norman is brilliant in his depiction of Evan’s neediness, social awkwardness and mildly disturbing snort-laughs.

Coleen Sexton is great as Evan’s overworked single mother, who knows her son is hiding secrets he won’t share. August Emerson is perfect as Connor Murphy, whose life and legend cast a long shadow.

Alaina Anderson is spot on as Zoe Murphy, the victim of a dysfunctional home life who survived, with fear, but also with enough kindness and empathy to share with others.

Pablo David Laucernic adds a welcome lightness and humor as Evan’s family friend, Jared, an overflowing font of bad advice.

And Lili Thomas and John Hemphill are great as the Murphy family parents, also caught in their own nightmare, but able to find their way forward to hope as their reality continues to evolve.

It’s a powerful and bittersweet story, well told by gifted actors, with more than 15 insightful songs and lyrics accompanied by live musicians. It plays out on a minimal set with effective background projections that add to the visual and emotional journey.

If you love effective, moving theater, go see this show.

“Dear Evan Hansen,” with book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, is directed by Michael Greif. It was brought in by Broadway at the Eccles.

For information about the Eccles Theater, ticket availability and remaining performances, click here.