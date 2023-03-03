Off-leash dog severely injured by illegally trapped fox at Draper park

DRAPER, Utah, March 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A dog was severely injured by a fox caught in a steel-jaw animal trap at a Draper park Thursday, city officials said.

Draper City Animal Services say the off-leash dog encountered the trapped fox near Jordan River Rotary Park, 725 W. 12300 South. A second trap found in the same area had not been triggered, city officials said.

“Animal traps are illegal in Draper City. The police department encourages residents to be careful while walking on trails and in the river bottoms,” according to a news release from Draper City.

“Be watchful with children and animals on trails throughout the city as these traps continue to be found in our community. Dog owners are reminded to observe leash laws designed to protect their pets.

Anyone with information about the illegal traps is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.