Rockers Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper book Utah date for Freaks on Parade tour

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Rock icons Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper announced Monday they will continue their Freaks on Parade tour this summer and will include a stop in West Valley City.
Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city run begins on Aug. 20 in New Mexico, and makes its second stop in Utah, at the First Utah Credit Union Amphitheatre (formerly the USANA Amphitheatre). The Utah stop is on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Presale tickets go on sale through various agencies, including City and Artists, on Thursday of this week. General admission sales open at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2, through livenation.com.
Zombie, 59, (born Robert Bartleh Cummings) has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and is also known as the filmmaker behind “The Lords of Salem” (2012), “Halloween” (2007), “The Devil’s Rejects” (2005), “House of 1000 Corpses” (2003), and “The Munsters” (2022), among other projects.
Musically, his hits, some as part of group White Zombie, include “Thunder Kiss ’65,” “Black Sunshine” featuring Iggy Pop, and “More than Human.”
Cooper, 75, (born Vincent Damon Furnier) has a career spanning nearly six decades. His pioneering macabre music concerts have historically drawn on horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, and featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.
His hits have included “I’m 18,” “Poison,” and the song that put him on the map, “School’s Out.”
The full list of tour stops appears below:
Aug. 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 22 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 25 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 27 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
Aug. 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Aug. 30 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 31 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 01 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sept. 04 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sept. 07 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 08 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sept. 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 11 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 15 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Sept. 18 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena