Rollover crash hospitalizes one in Dammeron Valley

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A three-car rollover wreck sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

“At 4:06 p.m. DVFR was notified of a reported vehicle rollover on State Road 18 near the Red Mountain Trailhead between Diamond Valley and Dammeron Valley,” Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue reported on social media.

“Engine 131 and Battalion 131 dispatched and upon arrival found one vehicle that had rolled over and two additional vehicles involved in the incident.”

One patient was transported via Gold Cross Ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital with non-critical injuries, the department said. Assisting was Santa Clara – Ivins Fire & Rescue Engine 31, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol.

“While the cause of this incident is under investigation, DVFR reminds everyone to use caution when traveling SR-18, including driving within posted speed limits and being aware of cyclists and wildlife.”