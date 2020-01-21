Roy City police announce town hall meeting after recent plane crashes

ROY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Roy City Police Department has announced a town hall meeting after a spate of plane crashes in the area.

The most recent of those was on Wednesday, when a privately owned twin-engine Cessna plane crashed in the area of 1805 W. 5050 South, about two miles south of the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

The pilot left Bountiful Airport at 3 p.m. en route to the Ogden-Hinckley. The flight was expected to take 11 minutes. The plane crashed at 3:11 p.m.

The pilot, Dave Goode, 64, founder of the Ogden-based Goode Skis, was killed in the crash. He was the only person on board the plane.

The wing hit the top of a townhome and then the plane slid into the parking area by the side of one of the homes. A second home was damaged by fire.

The town hall meeting will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Roy City Employee Training Room at 5051 S. 1900 West.

Officials posted on Facebook:

“The purpose of this meeting is to report, to the public, the City’s position and response to the recent plane crashes in Roy. We are also soliciting public input and encourage anyone who can to attend.”

A message to the citizens of Roy from the Chief of Police Carl G. Merino was also published on Facebook Jan. 16. The message reads, in part:

“This is the fifth private airplane crash Roy City Police Department has responded to since March of 2016, and there have been five fatalities as a result of these plane crashes. All of the planes that have crashed were either leaving, or landing at Ogden Municipal Airport. While this number is very concerning in itself, I, Police Chief Carl Merino, and all the members of Roy City government are very thankful there have not been more casualties or injuries.

“What is even more concerning to Roy City public safety and and the Roy City Government administration is that within the direct flight paths of the Ogden Municipal Airport are four Roy City schools of the Weber School District, including a junior high, high schools and two elementary schools, and the several thousand students who attend these four schools, as well as all the citizens of Roy living under these flight paths.”

Merino added in the statement: “In the light of the recent plane crashes occurring in the Roy City area, and the very real danger to the citizens of Roy City, Mayor Robert Dandoy, City Manager Matthew Andrews and I will be looking to work with the National Transportation Safety Administration, Federal Aviation Administration and Ogden City who owns the airport, to conduct an extensive investigation into the safety concerns surrounding these plane crashes and attempt to find a common denominator which can be correct to remove this danger to our citizens.”

