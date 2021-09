SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing, at-risk, Salt Lake City woman.

Laura Bullock, 61, was last seen Sept. 11 at approximately 7:30 a.m., near 400 W. Winchester Ave. in Murray.

She has dementia, said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department.

Bullock is 5 feet tall with a thin build.

Anyone who sees Bullock, or knows where she is, is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-170577.