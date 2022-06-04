Salt Lake City announces gun buy-back program after rash of deadly shootings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — After a series of mass shootings nationwide, Salt Lake City has scheduled a gun turn-in event on Saturday, June 11.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 475 S. 300 East.

The Salt Lake City Police Foundation “generously sponsored this event and will be providing gift cards to community members who are willing to turn in their firearms,” says a post on the SLCPD website.

The announcement was made at a press conference Friday — National Gun Violence Awareness Day — and the idea is to get as many unwanted guns off the street as possible.

Each person who turns in a firearm will get a $50 gift card. Those who turn in assault rifles will receive a $100 gift card, the SLCPD post says. Only one gift card will be given per person.

An ID is not required to turn in a firearm or to receive a gift card. “This will be a no questions-asked event,” according to the website.

It isn’t necessary to live in Salt Lake City, either, as the event is open to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All firearms should be transported safely, unloaded and made secure.

“If you have a gun lock or a case, please put that firearm in the case or use the gun lock. When you approach the event greeters, they will ask you if the gun is secured, unloaded and where it is located,” the post says.

For more information about the gun turn-in event, click here.