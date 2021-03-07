Salt Lake City Fire crew rescues trucker after wrong turn into canal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Department came to the rescue on Saturday when a semi took a wrong turn and the cab ended up in a canal.

“Water Rescue at 850 South Delong Street,” says a tweet issued at 5:21 p.m. by the SLCFD.

“A Semi Tractor Trailer left the roadway and ended up in the Jordan River Surplus Canal.

“The driver was safely removed by Water Rescue. The Health Department is notified due to the vehicle fluids in the water.”