Salt Lake City Fire crews battle grass fire near I-80 and 5600 West

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Department have spent hours on Saturday battling a grass fire estimated at 20 acres near Interstate 80.
The blaze broke out near 5600 West and I-80, a South and I-80, a 3:58 p.m. tweet from the SLCFD says.
“Crews making headway,” it says.
A followup tweet indicated process.
“Fire is approximately 20 acres along the freeway according to incident commander,” the second tweet says. “Mopping up hot spots now.”
The fast-moving fire was along the interstate to the west of the Salt Lake City International Airport.
Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.