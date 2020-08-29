Salt Lake City Fire crews battle grass fire near I-80 and 5600 West

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Department have spent hours on Saturday battling a grass fire estimated at 20 acres near Interstate 80.

The blaze broke out near 5600 West and I-80, a South and I-80, a 3:58 p.m. tweet from the SLCFD says.

“Crews making headway,” it says.

A followup tweet indicated process.

“Fire is approximately 20 acres along the freeway according to incident commander,” the second tweet says. “Mopping up hot spots now.”

The fast-moving fire was along the interstate to the west of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Interstate 80 and 5600 West are marked with a red arrow. Image: Google Maps

