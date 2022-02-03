UDoH reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,482 newly confirmed cases in past day

UTAH, Feb. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 10 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 3,482 more documented cases since the last report, which was released Wednesday.

Total cases now stand at 895,459. Numbers may not reflect at-home COVID-19 tests. Of the new cases, 455 are among school children: 208 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 108 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 139 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Wednesday.

Utah’s known coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic number 4,160. Of the newly reported deaths, two occurred prior to Jan. 1 of this year. The 10 deaths were all of men. They were:

A Millard County resident between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Salt Lake County resident between 25 and 44, hospitalization status unknown

Two Salt Lake County resident between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County resident between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Salt Lake County resident between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County resident, older than 85, hospitalized

A Washington County resident between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Washington County resident between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County resident between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,814,055 total vaccines administered, which is 4,130 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,819,792 people tested. This is an increase of 9,015 people tested since yesterday.

It reports 8,957,770 total know tests administered. This is an increase of 22,853 tests since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,774 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 41.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 25.4%.

There are 787 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,682.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by the area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents