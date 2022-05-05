Salt Lake City hit-and-run victim remembered as ‘amazing mother’ on fundraising page

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a mother and daughter who on Tuesday were struck by a hit-and-run driver, killing the mother and critically injuring the toddler daughter, have shared information about the family on a fundraising page.

Salt Lake City police have confirmed the mother was Libbie Allan. The GoFundMe page identifies the toddler as Clara, and says Allan was 5-months pregnant with her second child when she died.

Police have identified the driver, now jailed, as 53-year-old Jack Archibald of West Valley City.

The fundraising account, posted Tuesday, says Allen was walking with Clara that morning “when a vehicle jumped the curb striking them both. The driver, who fled the scene, was later found hiding in a shed, still clearly intoxicated. Libbie, 5-months-pregnant with her second baby, did not survive her injuries. Her daughter, Clara, is fighting for her life in critical condition.

“Libbie celebrated her 24th birthday just yesterday. She was the most genuine soul, who absolutely radiated pure love. Down to earth, she was the epitome of authenticity.”

Libbie married her husband in 2019, it says, adding that she was the oldest of 15 siblings, ” So, of course, she was an amazing mother. Motherhood came naturally to her. Clara is every bit a mama’s girl through and through. Even after Libbie tinkered with independence as a teen, family was still always her priority, her calling. She truly loved her people with all that she was. Her siblings were her friends, and her friends were also like family.”

The family was struggling financially, but hoping husband Charles, who had just completed Real Estate school, would earn more money to support the family, the statement says.

“Now, with looming funeral costs, death taxes, a quickly growing tally of medical bills, and constant prayers there won’t be a need for a second funeral, this family could really use any and all the help they can get.”