Salt Lake City man armed with 2 kitchen knives allegedly charges at officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man armed with two kitchen knives was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly charged at an officer.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Bryce Sevy, 32, is facing a charge of assault against a peace officer, a second-degree felony.

“Father of A/P (accused person) called 911 for violent psychiatric problem saying that the A/P was armed with a kitchen knife,” the statement said. “An officer confronted A/P; the A/P had two large kitchen knives in both hands. A/P charged at the officer and the officer had to get back in his car and reverse to create space.”

The suspect was subsequently taken into custody safely.

Sevy’s father said the suspect had claimed he was going to stab people, and had cut off his parole ankle monitor.

“The A/P also made many statements that he wanted to commit suicide by cop and said we were supposed to shoot him tonight,” the statement said.

The suspect was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.