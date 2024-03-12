Salt Lake City man learns sentence for 2023 attempted murder of wife

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Today, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced that a Third District Court judge has sentenced Christopher Benjamin Garcia for the attempted murder of his wife last year.

On July 15, Garcia’s wife called dispatch to report she had been shot. When officers arrived, she said her husband had shot her. She was struck by six bullets, one in the face, Garcia’s affidavit says.

“The defendant told police ‘I would have did [sic] it again. I knew I was going to do it,'” says a news release issued Tuesday by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office. “The defendant had been drinking with his son, who tried to convince him not to shoot the victim and eventually took the gun away from the defendant. The defendant’s son had the gun when police arrived, but the defendant told police, ‘I did the dirt.'”

The son also was charged, and his case is still working its way through the criminal justice system.

“Mr. Garcia entered a guilty as charged in the lead offense for first-degree felony attempted murder in January of this year,” the news release says. “The victim’s family worked with prosecutors on the resolution of this case. On Monday, the judge sentenced the defendant to three years to life at the Utah State Correctional Facility.”

Photo by Gephardt Daily Monico Garza SLCScanner

SLCo DA Sim Gill added comments.

“We all have a responsibility as friends, family, and community members to look out for the well-being of others,” he wrote in the statement. “If you see signs of domestic violence, please report it to law enforcement. If you are experiencing domestic violence, there are resources available to help you through multiple organizations like the YWCA. There is no room for family violence in our community.

“Today this defendant will go to prison for his violent acts,” Gill added, thanking his prosecutors and support staff.

“We appreciate the work of Salt Lake City Police Department for securing statements from the defendant during the interview process. Those statements helped ensure this successful prosecution.”