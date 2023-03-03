Salt Lake City mayor orders leash requirement for dogs as elk occupy Parley’s Historic Nature Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency order Tuesday temporarily requiring dogs to be on leash at Parley’s Historic Nature Park while an elk herd winters there.

Above-average snowfall in Salt Lake City and surrounding foothills have caused wildlife, including large herds of elk, to migrate into urban areas, city officials said.

A large herd of elk has opted to reside in Parley’s Historic Nature Park, 2667 Heritage Way, where off-leash dogs generally are allowed.

“The interaction between off-leash dogs and this herd of elk is creating imminent threats to the safety of the elk, the dogs, and the owners of the dogs,” the mayor’s emergency order states.

“Specifically, this herd of elk is actively wintering within Parley’s Historic Nature Park, and the presence of off-leash dogs is disturbing the herd, creating safety and health concerns for the animals and people.”

Dogs continue to be are prohibited on the South Loop Trail and other protected areas of the park, city officials said.

Those who visit the park are encouraged to use caution and keep a safe distance from wildlife.

The on-leash requirement will remain in place until the emergency order expires April 30, city officials said.