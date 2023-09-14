2 arrested, 2 taken to hospital with stab wounds after Cedar City fight

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Sept. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and women were arrested following a fight that sent two people to a hospital with stab wounds Thursday night.

Officers responded at 11:40 p.m. to reports of a fight in the 100 West block of Brook Street and that an injured person was lying in the street, according to a news release from Cedar City police.

While officers were en route to the area of the fight, emergency dispatchers received another call about two men with stab wounds. Both were taken by medical helicopter to St. George Regional Hospital, police said, though the extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

Officers arriving at the area of the fight spotted a vehicle leaving the area, police said.

“Further investigation into the vehicle led investigators to the location of a suspect,” the release says.

The Iron County Metro SWAT Team responded and served a search warrant, which led to the arrest of a man and woman.

“The motive behind the assault is still under investigation, and investigators are actively working to gather additional information to piece together the events leading up to this incident,” the release says.

Police say there is no threat to the community from the incident.