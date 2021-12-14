Salt Lake City Police: Gun recovered after Monday lockdown at West High School

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police have found another puzzle piece after the weapons threat that put West High on lockdown for multiple hours on Monday.

The missing gun.

“We have an update on this case,” says an SLCPD tweet issued Tuesday afternoon. “Our School Resource Officers have recovered the gun used in this incident. Our investigation with @slcschools is ongoing and we have no additional details to release.”

On Monday, the school was placed on lockdown after SLCPD School Resource officers learned of Snapchat photos of a gun, taken inside the school. Additional officers responded to the school to do a lockdown and search, but on Monday, did not find the weapon pictured.

It turned out to be a handgun a student had taken from a family member without permission, school officials said later. Three students were detained for questioning, and at least one was charged and booked into a juvenile faculty.

The lockdown was issued shortly after school began, and a 1:45 p.m. Facebook post from the Salt Lake City School District announced it had been lifted.

1 of 4