Salt Lake City Police: Man arrested on 12 felony charges after attempted theft, pulling pistol

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a dozen felony charges Friday after police say he took and concealed multiple items of merchandise from a local business, then pulled a pistol on loss-prevention workers who tried to stop him.

Zachary Tuitavuki, 32, faces charges of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Possession of another’s financial documents, less than $100, a second-degree felony

Three counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Seven counts of unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer of another’s financial card, a third-degree felony

“The AP (accused person) was stopped for selecting and concealing merchandise at a local business,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department. “The AP committed the theft while being armed with a firearm.

“In the process of fleeing the AP pulled out a gun, took a shooting stance, and pointed the pistol at three employees of the business in an attempt to escape. The AP was subdued and the handgun was removed from his possession. Several employees sustained injury during this altercation.

“The AP has several active felony warrants but no prior felony convictions. The AP said that he found the gun in the park and believed that it was stolen.”

Officers searching the suspect found “seven financial cards belonging to seven separate people,” the police statement says. “The AP was also in possession of two identifying documents belonging to two separate people. The owners of the identification were contacted and confirmed that they were the victims of a vehicle burglary that occurred the night prior in a neighboring jurisdiction.”

Tuitavuki is being held without bail.