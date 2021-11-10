Salt Lake City Police officers arrest aggravated assault suspect, locate 4 firearms

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officers arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with an aggravated assault and located four firearms.

The investigation started at 11:24 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 in the area of 970 N. Oakley Street when officers received information about a possible disturbance involving a firearm, said a news release from Salt Lake City Police Department.

“During the investigation, officers learned a group of three men, including the suspect, were inside a residence when there was an argument,” the news release said. “The suspect, identified as Freddy Garcia, was asked to leave.”

Garcia is accused of hitting one of the victims in the head with a firearm before he left and then running away before police arrived.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, SLCPD patrol officers and detectives figured out Garcia’s location and safely arrested him in the area of 1500 W. 900 South, the news release said. Pursuant to a court authorized search warrant, SLCPD located four firearms as well as illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

Detectives booked Garcia into the Salt Lake County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault; his bail was set at $5,000.

No other information about this incident can be released at this time, the news release said.