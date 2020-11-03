Salt Lake City police officers respond to suspicious package on State Street

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officers responded to a suspicious package near the O.C. Tanner headquarters on State Street Tuesday afternoon.

The package was in an open area near 1930 S. State Street, said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department.

“A tool box was disrupted by our Hazardous Devices Unit and found to be harmless,” the tweet said. “There was no threat to the public.”

State Street was briefly closed in that area, but has since reopened.

Initially there were concerns the package posed a possible threat to the Salt Lake County Government Center where voting was underway.