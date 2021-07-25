Salt Lake City police seek help finding endangered woman missing since Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered adult.

“Please help us locate Laura Turek, 63,” says an SLCPD tweet issued Saturday night. “If you have seen her please call 801-799-3000 and reference case #21-131025.”

Turek is Caucasian, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and 165 pounds. She has brown hair with gray in the front, green eyes, and a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder. She has a piercing on her left nostril.

Turek, who has early onset Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen at about 10 a.m. Friday at the Trax Ballpark Station, at 1300 South and 180 West.