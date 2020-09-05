Salt Lake City police seek public’s help finding man, woman involved in Little America shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man and woman in relation to a shooting early Friday morning at Little America.

The two being sought are Justin Lee Kughler, 40, and Britney Scarborough, 32.

According to police, Kughler is wanted for the shooting at Little America. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and white shorts, and may be driving a blue “bullet bike.”

Kughler is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Scarborough is a person of interest in the case.

Anyone who has any information as to their whereabouts is asked to call 801-799-3000, and reference case #20-159058.