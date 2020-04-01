Salt Lake City School District adds kids ‘Grab and Go’ dinner at 15 school sites starting April 1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City School District announced Tuesday that it is partnering with the Utah Food Bank to provide shelf stable Kids Café Dinner at 15 designated school sites.

The additional meals will be offered three days a week, starting on Wednesday, April 1, as part of the district’s “Grab and Go” meal service.

Now, children can receive a sack dinner on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, in addition to the breakfasts and lunches served Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

The district provides the “Grab and Go” meal service for all children, age 18 and younger, to receive a breakfast and lunch each weekday during the COVID-19 school closures, a district news release said.

“This is done in a ‘Lunch Today, Breakfast Tomorrow’ style, where students receive a sack lunch to be eaten the day of and a sack breakfast, which can be refrigerated and eaten the next day.”

To help ensure safety, all meals will be prepared, packaged and delivered by SLCSD staff directly to a family’s vehicle.

If you don’t have a vehicle, walk-up service also is available.

The district says special meal requirements can be accommodated upon request. Contact registered dietician Brianna Hardisty at [email protected] to determine site locations and make additional arrangements as needed.

This federal seamless food service program is open to the public. Free/reduced meal benefit status and school enrollment is not a requirement. Meals will be provided at the sites and times listed below:

Salt Lake City School District – Student Meals Sites:

* indicates this site also serves dinner

*Backman Elementary (South Parking Area – Enter from 1500 West)

601 North 1500 West, Salt Lake City, Utah

*Bryant Middle School (East Driveway – Enter from 800 East)

40 South 800 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

Clayton Middle School (Southeast Driveway – Front of school)

1470 South 1900 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

East High School (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 South)

840 South 1300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

*Edison Elementary (U-shaped Driveway – Located in front of school)

430 South Cheyenne Street, Salt Lake City, Utah

*Escalante Elementary (West Parking Area – Enter from 900 North)

1810 West 900 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

*Franklin Elementary (Southeast Parking Area – Located at back of school)

1115 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah

*Glendale Middle School (Northwest Parking Area)

1430 West Andrew Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah

Highland High School (East Parking Area – Located next to main entrance)

2166 South 1700 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

*Liberty Elementary (Southeast Parking Area)

1085 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

*Mary W. Jackson Elementary (Northwest Parking Area – Enter from 800 West)

750 West 200 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

*Meadowlark Elementary (Northeast Parking Area)

497 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah

Nibley Park School (West Parking – Located next to main entrance)

2785 South 800 East, Salt Lake City, Utah

*North Star Elementary (South Parking Area – Located next to South entrance)

1545 North Morton Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah

*Parkview Elementary (Northwest Parking Area)

970 South Emery Street, Salt Lake City, Utah

*Riley Elementary (South Parking Area)

1410 South 800 West, Salt Lake City, Utah

*Rose Park Elementary (West Parking Area – Located next to main entrance)

1105 West 1000 North, Salt Lake City, Utah

*West High School (U-shaped Driveway – Located North of building next to cafeteria entrance)

241 North 300 West, Salt Lake City, Utah

*Whittier Elementary (North Parking Area – Enter from Roberta Street)

1600 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah