Dog dies, dehydrated hiker gets help at Grandeur Peak in Millcreek Canyon

MILLCREEK, Utah, July 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Labrador retriever died of dehydration and its owner needed assistance from search and rescue crews while hiking Tuesday at Grandeur Peak.

Crews responded about 2:15 p.m. to a call about a dehydrated hiker and dog in Millcreek Canyon, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue said on social media.

After reaching the summit at Grandeur Peak, the dog resisted the hike back down, the post states. The hiker took the dog off the trail about 50 feet to rest in the shade, but the dog died on the mountain, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The hiker had no water at this time, and it’s unknown how much, if any water, was taken on the hike,” the post says.

Search and rescue crews used GPS coordinates from a photo taken by the hiker to locate the deceased dog and bring it back down the mountain, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Our sincere condolences to the hiker and family,” the post says.