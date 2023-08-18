Utah County crews turned away after reaching family caught in flash flood

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A family trapped after a flash flood wiped out a Utah County trail said thanks but no thanks when hustling search and rescue members reached them Wednesday evening.

“Dad, mom, four kids aged 5 through 13, and two dogs are stuck on the Fifth Water trail to the Diamond Fork hot pots,” Utah County Sheriff‘s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said in a 4:45 p.m. social media post.

The incident happened “because of a flash flood that washed the trail out,” he added. “@UCSO_SAR is en route to help get them back up to the trailhead along Sheep Creek Road.”

When search and rescue reached the family shortly before 7 p.m. “they advised them that they no longer need assistance,” Cannon updated, leaving some a bit flabbergasted.

“It’s ridiculous that the man walked until he had reception to call for help but then when they didn’t need help, he didn’t make the effort to do the same thing to let them know, ‘Don’t worry about it. Don’t come,'” he said.

All of the search and rescue team members were canceled and returned to the command post, he said.