Salt Lake County man convicted of child sexual abuse

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Today, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced that a Third District Court jury convicted Nathan Tyler Christiansen for two counts of first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

The jury trial began on Jan. 30, and the verdict came down on Feb. 7. Sentencing for Christiansen is set for April 23 of this year.

“We applaud this victim-survivor for bravely testifying against her abuser in open court,” Gill said in a provided statement.

“As a child, she did everything in her power to protect herself against a predator, but it was as an adult that she was able to stand up to him from the witness stand and ensure that he will be held accountable for his horrific actions.

“We appreciate the dedication of our prosecutors Ben Bartholomew and Emily Paulos and our support staff for their work on this particularly tough trial. We thank the work of Unified Police Department detectives that helped ensure this successful prosecution.”