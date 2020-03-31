Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson shares message for immigrant residents

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is sharing a message to immigrant residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A letter shared on Twitter Tuesday morning reads as follows:

“I recognize and appreciate that immigrants are represented in many of the vital businesses and critical occupations in Salt Lake County — even on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19 — from health care to daycare and elder care, from food service to delivery services.

“As the mayor of a welcoming community, I want to assure you, our immigrant residents, that your health and safety matter. I will do whatever I can to reduce unnecessary fear. There are no checkpoints and there is no cause for anyone to carry a specific letter to verify their place of employment.

“I encourage all residents to follow health orders issued by state and local leaders. The County’s Office for New Americans is here to support the needs of our New American communities. Please click here for more information.”

The letter was also shared in Spanish; see below: