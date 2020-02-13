Salt Lake police release hit-and-run video, seek help finding suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released a disturbing video (above) which appears to show a white car hitting a pedestrian, then leaving the scene without stopping.

Officials want the public’s help finding that car, and its driver.

“For this week’s Wanted Wednesday, we want your help in identifying the driver of this vehicle,” says a social media post by the Department.

“This is a hit and run that occurred Jan. 19 at 900 S. West Temple at 1:29 in the morning. The vehicle is a White Chevy Impala that may have front passenger side damage.”

The posts ask anyone who recognizes the car or knows of such a car with telltale damage to contact the SLCPD.

“If you know who was driving this vehicle or where the vehicle is please call 801-799-3000 and reference case No. 20-11828.”