Sandy City seeks tips after suspicious fires in Dimple Dell park

SANDY, Utah, April 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The mayor of Sandy is asking for tips after multiple suspicious fires broke out in a single day at Dimple Dell Regional Park.

“Last Wednesday, there were three suspicious fires in Dimple Dell between the dog park and 700 East,” says a statement issued by Mayor Monica Zoltanski.

“We’re fortunate for the incredible work of the Sandy City Fire Department officers who responded quickly and put them out. But it’s scary to see how much area burned, especially considering the ground was damp from fresh snow and rain the day before. Fire season is every season.

“If you spend any time in this beautiful place, you can’t help but to be moved by its splendor and solitude,” Zoltanski’s statement continues. “The fire risk is serious at any time of year, and we must all take a zero tolerance approach to anything that would jeopardize the nearby homes, people, wildlife, and habitat with fire, either intentional or careless.

“I hate to think someone could have set these deliberately. It’s very troubling and the Sandy Police and fire departments need your help to find out what happened. Call 801-799-3000 to report any tips.”