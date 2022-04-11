Man jailed after alleged forcing beer on girls, ages 13 and 14, abusing them in Weber County home

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, April 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is being held without bail after he allegedly forced alcohol on young teenage girls and groped them at a Pleasant View residence.

Jaquil Johnson, 26, faces initial charges of:

Two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child — stranger to victim, a first-degree felony

Two counts of sell, offer, furnish alcohol product to a minor, knowingly, a class A misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Pleasant View police were initially called to the area of 1000 West and 3000 North on a report of a weapons disturbance.

“The complainant stated that people were arguing and they were extremely intoxicated,” Johnson’s probable cause statement says. “The complainant also stated that one of the involved males had a gun. The complainant also mentioned that one of the males had touched her little sister inappropriately.”

The statement says Johnson and the other male arrived at the residence together.

“Jaquil had given some of the juvenile females at the residence alcohol and had also groped some of the juvenile females,” his probable cause statement says.

The first juvenile told officers she was at a friend’s house when the men arrived.

Interviews

“The juvenile girls thought that Jaquil looked like Snoop Dogg and they began taking pictures with him. This was the first time that any of the juveniles had met Jaquil. After the pictures, Jaquil became very flirty with the juvenile females.”

The girl told officers that Johnson grabbed a girl by her hair, pulled her head back, and poured been in her mouth, then did the same to a second girl. The girl being interviewed told officers Johnson choked another girl, and told her “she looks like she likes to be choked.”

The girls, who were ages 13 and 14, fled into the house and locked themselves into a basement bedroom, the statement says.

“Jaquil then pounds on the door and demands they let him in,” the affidavit says. The girl “said that the juveniles escaped the bedroom by exiting out of a window. The juveniles then hid in the backyard until police arrived.”

The girl showed officers a video of Johnson pulling the girls’ heads back and pouring beer in their mouths, the statement says. Another video reportedly showed Johnson with his hands around a girl’s neck.

Another girl interviewed confirmed the first girl’s story, and said “Jaquil grabbed her butt multiple times,” and used a vulgar term to indicate he wanted to have sex. A third girl interviewed said Johnson fondled her and put his hands on her neck, but did not choke her.

Questioning

Johnson was questioned, and post-Miranda, told officers he had gone with his male friend to the house of the man’s girlfriend to celebrate his friend’s birthday.

“Jaquil did recall that people were yelling at him about giving minors alcohol and inappropriately touching minors,” the statement says. “Jaquil advised that he didn’t know why the police were involved and that the police were just taking everyone else’s side. I advised Jaquil of the allegations and he stated that he did not remember. I told Jaquil that there is video footage of the incident. Jaquil eventually admits to pulling a girl’s hair and giving her alcohol.

“Jaquil continued to deny touching any females. Jaquil told me that he was just there for a good time and he believed everyone there was of age.”

Johnson “did not deny the allegations but, just said that he can’t remember what happened because he was too intoxicated,” the statement says.

Johnson was booked into jail, where he is being held without bail.