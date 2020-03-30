Sandy City will reopen sports courts for use by individuals and families

SANDY CITY, Utah, March 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — In response to guidelines shared by Salt Lake County Health Department Sunday, Sandy City is reopening sports courts for use by individuals and families.

A tweet from Sandy City said: “SLCoHD released an update to its restrictions in response to COVID-19. The update maintains that children’s playgrounds remain closed and prohibits team sports, including pickup games.

“However, outdoor sport courts and fields will remain open for individual sports and for individuals that reside in the same household only. Residents are asked to responsibly enjoy recreational amenities by always maintaining 6 feet from people outside of their household.

“In light of these updates, we will be reopening sports courts by Monday afternoon for uses permitted by SLCoHD.”

For more on the Salt Lake County order click here.