Sandy drug trafficker sentenced to 10 years in prison after 2021 SWAT incident that injured officer, defendant

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison after his conviction on drug and weapons charges.

Sean Dejesus Darragh, 54, “admitted that on September 8, 2021, while possessing more than 50 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, he carried a Canik, Model TP9 Elite Combat, 9mm pistol, with ammunition,” according to court documents, says a statement released by the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

“He further admitted that during the execution of a search warrant by officers with the Sandy City Police Department SWAT, he fired shots as they entered his home. The exchange of gunfire between Darragh and officers led to the injury of a SWAT officer and Darragh.”

U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah said “The impact of this drug trafficking crime could have been far worse. The U.S. Attorney’s office will remain vigilant in working with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute drug traffickers who pose a threat in our community.”

ATF Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers said “The combination of illegal firearms and illicit drugs in the hands of a prohibited felon poses a grave threat to not only our communities, but also our law enforcement partners every day. We are grateful for the US Attorney’s Office prosecutorial success which will now hold this violent felon accountable for his reckless and dangerous actions.”

The case was investigated jointly by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Sandy City Police Department and the Salt Lake City Police Department, who had the primary role in the investigation per Salt Lake County officer-involved shooting protocols. Assistant U.S. Attorneys, Stewart M. Young and Stephen L. Nelson of the District of Utah prosecuted the case.