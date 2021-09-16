Sandy police: Suspect booked into jail after shooting SWAT officer

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man was arrested Wednesday on seven felony charges after police say he shot a SWAT officer who tried to serve a search warrant for a narcotics investigation last week, and fired at other officers.

In the Sept. 8 incident, Sean De Jesus Darragh, 51, faces charges of:

Two counts of aggravated assault targeting law enforcement with bodily injury, a first-degree felony

Two counts of theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute C/substance, a second-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

“Upon service of the search warrant officers made entry into the apartment announcing themselves as police serving a search warrant,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Sandy City Police Department. “Almost immediately, Sandy SWAT officers began taking gunfire. At least two SWAT Officers were in the doorway and in the line of fire when shots were fired at them by a male occupant, later discovered to be Sean Darragh.”

Sandy officers returned fire, the statement says.

“During the exchange of gunfire one Sandy SWAT Officer and Sean sustained injuries. Both were subsequently transported to the hospital for medical care. Both Sean and the injured officer underwent surgery for their injuries sustained as a result of the gunfire.”

The OICI (Officer Involved Critical Incident) protocol was invoked and an investigation into the shooting was started, the statement says.

“OICI investigators served another search warrant on the involved apartment. Upon service of the search warrant two handguns belonging to Sean were located in close proximity to where Sean was located. According to individuals interviewed in relation to this case, Sean almost always carries two handguns on his person at all time. At the time Sean was taken into custody he had a holster and extra handgun magazine on his person. Both handguns were verified stolen through NCIC.”

Darragh is a Category 2 restricted person due to a felony conviction and is prohibited from possessing guns or other dangerous weapons, the statement says.

“According to people interviewed by investigators, Sean is always in possession of a firearm, knife or other type of weapon,” the police statement says.

A crystal-like substance found in the apartment field tested positive for methamphetamine, the statement says.

“Additionally drug paraphernalia, scales and packaging consistent with drug distribution were located and seized by investigators. Multiple people interviewed by investigators stated Sean was involved in sell of illegal narcotics.”

Darragh is being held without bail.