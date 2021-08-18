Semi cab dangles from I-215 overpass, third such incident in last two months

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews are on the scene of an accident near Interstate 215 northbound to Interstate 80 westbound Wednesday morning after an incident that left a semi cab suspended over a barrier and dangling 50 feet above the ground.

It’s the third such accident to happen at this location this summer.

“Ramp from NB I-215 W to westbound I-80 closed for semi crash,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 10 a.m. “No injuries reported.”

The ramp was estimated to reopen between 11 a.m. or noon.

On Aug. 2, a similar crash occurred in the same place.

“Hazmat crews on scene of a semi accident 215 North bound to I-80 westbound,” said a tweet from the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

The driver of that rig was also uninjured and managed to self-extricate.

And, on June 24, an RC Willey truck ended up dangling over the same barrier. The driver of that truck also escaped without injury.

The UHP says rain may have contributed to all three crashes.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.