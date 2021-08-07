Semi driver seriously injured in truck-car collision in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi driver has been hospitalized with serious head injuries after he rear ended a sedan Friday night on Interstate 15 at about 10000 South.

The incident happened at about 11:05 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Freckleton told Gephardt Daily. The semi struck a Hyundai Elantra. After that, the semi swerved and hit a concrete barrier. The trooper arrived and found the semi truck driver had head injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital.

The semi driver was not wearing a seat belt, Frecklton said.

The driver of the Elantra, who was alone in the car, did not suffer serious injuries, Freckleton said.