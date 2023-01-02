Semi hit by train after sliding off I-80, onto railroad tracks in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was injured in Summit County on Sunday afternoon when a semitrailer slid off the freeway and onto railroad tracks, where it was hit by a train.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. on Interstate 80 at mile marker 176 near Emory, according to a Facebook post from the Park City Fire District.

“A semi went off the freeway and onto the train tracks. The semi was then hit by an oncoming train,” the post states.

One person was treated at the scene and was transported to an area trauma center in stable condition, fire officials said. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

North Summit Fire District also responded to the crash.