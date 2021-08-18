Severe thunderstorm watch issued for multiple Utah counties

UTAH, Aug. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for multiple Utah counties Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:15 p.m., the watch was issued for Beaver, Carbon, Duchesne, Emery, Garfield, Iron, Juab, Kane, Millard, Piute, Salt Lake, Sanpete, Sevier, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, Washington, and Wayne counties until 8 p.m.

“Main concern with this line of storms is gusty winds, but heavy rain is possible as well,” the tweet said. “Motorists should watch for ponding of water on roads.”

Strong thunderstorms are also hitting the Salt Lake Metro area Wednesday lunchtime.

“Heads up Wasatch Front from Salt Lake County southward: we’re watching the potential for strong thunderstorms reaching the metro area around 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service. “This is the same area of storms we currently have a severe thunderstorm warning in effect upstream near Dugway.”

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning in place for Eureka, Vernon and Lofgreen until 1:30 p.m.

In addition, the NWS SLC said a significant weather advisory has been issued for parts of southwestern Garfield County, including Hatch and Bryce Canyon City. Through 1 p.m., there will be strong thunderstorms, wind gusts of up to 50 mph to 55 mph and hail.

There is also a flood advisory for Davis, Salt Lake and Tooele counties until 1:15 p.m., and a flash flood warning for Garfield and Wayne counties until 3:15 p.m.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.