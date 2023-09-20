Sevier County school bus driver arrested for allegedly transporting students while drunk

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A bus driver was arrested after he allegedly transported grade school students while drunk.

Law enforcement was alerted by an anonymous complainant calling dispatch Friday to say the driver had been drinking before he began picking up students, according to Richfield 6th District Court charging documents for David Arnold Oldroyd, 57.

Officers of the Sevier County Sheriff‘s Office confronted Oldroyd at the bus pickup area for a Sevier County middle school, detecting a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He failed several sobriety field tests, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“Dave was unable to stand with his feet together,” the affidavit says. “Dave failed to count out loud on the steps and missed heel to toe on most of his steps. … Dave said that he had broken his back and it was tough to do, but he showed me he could touch his toes.”

Oldroyd was transported to the Sevier County Jail and arrested at 1:42 p.m. Friday. A breathalyzer test given at 2:20 p.m. measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.15, three times the legal limit.

Oldroyd was booked on suspicion of six counts of driving under the influence of alcohol with passengers under the age of 16 related to transporting at least six elementary school students before he drove to the middle school.