Daughter of Daily Herald reporter arrested for alleged assault of Orem Mayor

OREM, Utah, Sept. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail after she was caught on camera confronting and apparently spitting at Orem Mayor David Young.

The arrested party is Linnea Geraldine Pugmire.

The altercation appeared to have followed a city council meeting during which Young read headlines or articles by a Daily Herald reporter Genelle Pugmire, who is Linnea Pugmire’s mother, Gephardt Daily has confirmed.

Young was critical of the elder Pugmire’s reporting.

Orem police were called to the scene, outside the Orem City Hall at 56 N. State, at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday.

“Orem Police Dispatch received two separate 911 calls regarding an assault,” Linnea Pugmire’s probable cause statement says. “The reporting parties stated the Orem City Mayor had just been spit on and was then assaulted. Prior to officers arrival the complainants gave the description of the suspect. When arriving on scene Orem Police Officers made contact with offender Linnea Pugmire who fit the description of the suspect.

“Pugmire was immediately detained via handcuffs. Pugmire was then read her Miranda rights, which she explained she understood and stated officers could ask her questions.

“During the interview Pugmire admitted to being upset at the Mayor over personal concerns with family. Pugmire stated she confronted the Mayor and during this time ‘may have’ slapped him and spit at him. While speaking with the victims and witnesses of this incident, officers also learned there was a second victim who had been hit and spit on.”

“During the investigation officers recovered cell phone video from one of the victims which clearly shows Pugmire’s criminal actions.”

Pugmire was arrested for investigation of:

Two counts of threatening an elected official, a third-degree felony

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Propelling a bodily substance, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Pugmire’s bail was set at $2,500.