Shooting survivor Deserae Turner-Buck dies at 22

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, April 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Deserae Turner-Buck, the 22-year-old Cache County woman who survived being shot by a classmate when she was a teenager, has died in hospice care.

Word of her passing was announced by her family Friday on the Praying for Deserae Turner Facebook page.

Turner had overcome a series of health challenges after being shot in 2017, at age 14, outside her high school and left in a dry canal bed. She wasn’t found until hours later.

Earlier this year, she was diagnosed with a series of new, severe health setbacks and made the decision to enter hospice care.

She had “endured countless doctor visits and therapies, underwent nearly 50 procedures, of those, 16 were brain surgeries. She set and accomplished so many goals: graduating from high school, serving as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, growing thousands of flowers to give away, working a job a few hours each week, even getting married,” her mother, April, wrote.

Statement on the Passing of Deserae Turner-Buck

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Deserae Turner-Buck, who tragically lost her life on the evening of April 17, 2025.

Des was deeply loved by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her vibrant spirit, kind heart, and strength touched countless lives. Words cannot begin to express the pain and heartbreak we are feeling.

We are overwhelmed by and grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community during this unimaginably difficult time. As we begin to process this tragic loss, we kindly ask for privacy and space to grieve.

Details regarding funeral arrangements will be shared in the coming days.

With love,

The Turner and Buck Families

A GoFundMe account has been established by Deserae’s family. To contribute, click here.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.