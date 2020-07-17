Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Lehi man with dementia

LEHI, Utah, July 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old Lehi man.

Thomas Dean Anderton has early-stage dementia, officials said.

He left Lehi in his vehicle at approximately 5 p.m. and was heading to Penny’s Cafe in Stockton. The two locations are about 45 miles apart. Anderton is driving a blue 2010 four-door Toyota Prius with license plate B509E. He does not have a cellphone.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grayish-green T-shirt, jeans and black shoes.

Officials did not provide a photograph of the man.

Anyone who sees Anderton is asked to call Lehi Police Department at 801-794-3970.