Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old South Jordan man

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, June 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old South Jordan man.

A news release from South Jordan Police Department said the man’s first name is Errol; his last name is not given.

Errol has dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, the news release said.

He was last seen Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at 110042 S. Crystal View Way (1600 West) in a white 2015 Ford F-150 with license plate E484ZT. It’s not known where he was headed.

Errol is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. It’s not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone who sees the man or knows his whereabouts is asked to call South Jordan PD on 801-840-4000.